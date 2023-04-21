Early voting in May 6 local elections begins Monday

Early voting for the local May 6 elections kicks off Monday, April 24, and runs through May 2, 2023.
In Fort Bend County, perhaps the single largest item on the ballot is Fort Bend ISD's $1.3 billion bond referendum, the largest in the district's history. The referendum is spit into three three separate items, and includes rebuilding older schools, constructing new campuses, and making major repairs at existing campuses, plus replacing older buses and adding a Smart Tag System to allow parents to track bus riders. The bond also includes IT systems and devices, campus security and a natatorium in the southeast area of the district.
The referendum comes on the heels of last November's failure of a a voter approval tax rate election that would have allowed the district to use extra tax revenues to reduce a $47 million budget shortfall. Since then, the FBISD administration has been doing large budget cuts, but has warned that a failure to pass the bond would result in having to use operating funds to take care of long-deferred maintenance and other issues.
Also, nine candidates are vying for three seats on the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, including incumbents Angie Hanan (Position 1), Dr. Shirley Rose-Gilliam (Position 4), and Denetta Williams (Position 5).
The City of Stafford is holding a mayoral and City Council election. Three sitting City Council members - Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones, Wen Guerra and Ken Mathew - are vying to replace incumbent Cecil Williams in the top seat. Meanwhile, six candidates (including Position 5 incumbent Xavier Herrera) are vying for four seats on the Council.
A list of polling sites and hours can be found here and sample ballots (by voting precinct) can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.