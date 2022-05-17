Just as one election cycle ends, another begins.
Early voting began Monday and will run through Friday in the runoff elections to determine the party nominations left undecided in the March 1 primary for county, state and U.S. congressional races. Election day for the runoff races is set for May 24.
Included in the undecided races are Republican nominees for several local congressional seats as well as Democratic nominees for Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 4, several congressional seats and county offices, among others.
The battle between Neeta Sane and Dexter McCoy to determine who will represent the Democratic party in November for the Precinct 4 spot might be the most high-profile outstanding race.
Democrats will also be voting for several statewide nominees, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and others, while Republicans will select an attorney general and Texas General Land Office nominee.
Voters can learn more and view a sample ballot at https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/TX/Fort_Bend/113954/web.285569/#/summary.
