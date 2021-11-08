A music festival headlined by Missouri City native Travis Scott took a tragic turn last Friday as eight people were killed and many more were injured when the crowd began to surge uncontrollably, according to multiple reports.
The Astroworld Festival at Houston’s NRG Park drew about 50,000 attendees, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. The second day of the festival was called off after the incident, which reportedly led to eight deaths of festival attendees between the ages of 14 and 27.
“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place (last Friday) night,” Scott wrote Saturday on Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”
According to a report from Variety, Scott will provide full refunds for all Astroworld attendees and canceled a show he was scheduled to perform this Saturday, Nov. 13, in Las Vegas.
As of Monday afternoon, Scott and other Astroworld event organizers were already facing at least a dozen lawsuits, according to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office (HCDCO). A plaintiff in one of the lawsuits alleges his injuries were “the inevitable and predictable result of the defendant’s conscious disregard of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier.”
Scott, 30, is an Elkins High School graduate whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II. He was performing as the chaotic scene unfolded Friday night.
More than 300 people at Astroworld were treated for injuries at a nearby field hospital, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said Saturday during a news conference.
Finner said several people were trampled when the crowd began to press toward the stage.
“This is now a criminal investigation that is going to involve our homicide division, as well as narcotics, and we will get down to the bottom of it,” Finner said.
Finner said 367 police officers and 241 private security officers were deployed throughout the day.
The Houston Police Department (HPD) advised families in need of information on a loved one missing from Astroworld Festival to call 713-837-0311.
