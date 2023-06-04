Election Day in Stafford mayor run-off is June 10

Election Day for the city of Stafford's mayoral runoff will be Saturday, June 10. Polls will be open at Stafford City Hall from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Early voting continues Monday and Tuesday, also from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at City Hall.
Incumbent Mayor Cecil Willis and former Position X Councilman Ken Mathews are vying for the post, after being the top two vote-getters in a four-person May 6 race that also included former Position 4 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones and former Position 2 Councilman Wen Guerra.
In the May 6 election, Willis, who took office after a special election following the June 2020 death of longtime mayor Leonard Scarcella, received 47.71 percent of the vote, while Mathew received 26.18 percent.
Willis, a San Antonio native and retired president of the Quail Valley Homeowners Association, has lived n Stafford since 1973 and has served on the Council for 36 years.
Willis has run a campaign largely based on his central theme of reserving Stafford's policy of having no property taxes, which has been in place since the 1990s.
Mathew, a native of India who came to the United States to attend college in Detroit, has lived in Stafford since 1982. A retired financial executive, has based his platform of keeping the no property taxes policy in place while also also trying to expand the city's retail sector in order to gain more sales taxes.
Learn more at staffordtx.gov.
