Entry deadline extended for FBCL photography contest

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The deadline to enter a digital photo for Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Bridging Differences” photography contest has been extended to Jan. 25, according to a news release from the library system. Photos were originally set to be due on Monday.

In partnership with the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Initiative, the contest is looking for entries that “capture the themes of anti-racism and bridging differences in Fort Bend County through your eyes,” according to FBCL’s website. All accepted entries will be displayed in a virtual gallery on the FBCL’s website, fortbend.lib.tx.us, from Feb. 1-28.

Only one entry will be accepted per contestant. Entrants must be amateur photographers and will be judged on the following criteria:

Relationship to the contest theme

Composition

Focus

Lighting

Emotional impact

Creativity

First-place contest winners will receive $200, with the second- and third-place winners to receive $150 and $100, respectively. To be eligible for judging, contestants must submit a digital copy of their photograph by uploading it through an online form on the FBCL website.

For more information on the contest and requirements, visit fortbend.lib.tx.us/2021-photography-contest. Anyone with questions can contact Christina Tam at Christina.Tam@fortbend.lib.tx.us or 281-633-4726.