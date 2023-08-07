A capacity crowd filled a meeting room of the Sugar Land branch of Fort Bend County Libraries on Saturday to hear environmental advocates call for the closure or conversion of NRG's WA Parish power plant in order to eliminate what they say are the plant's harmful health effects and reduce its impact on climate change.
The event served as the official release of a report titled "Close Parish Coal: How the Dirtiest Coal Plant in Texas Harms Public Health and the Environment; and Alternatives in Fort Bend County" put out by the Houston-based advocacy group Air Alliance Houston. Representatives from the Texas office of Public Citizen and the grassroots organization Fort Bend Environmental also spoke at the event.
Sophia Zimmerman, Air Alliance Houston's outgoing climate intern and the 20-page report's lead author, outlined its findings in a presentation at the outset of the event.
"The W.A. Parish power plant has four coal and four natural gas units and ... is owned and operated by NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG). It began operations in 1958 and has a total Megawatt (MW) capacity of
2,737. The plant is responsible for approximately 178 premature deaths a year in the region. In 2021 alone, the Parish plant emitted roughly 15 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2).2 This is just one of the many pollutants produced during the coal combustion process; coal accounts for three-quarters of the worldwide energy sector’s sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, 70% of its nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, and over 90% of its fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions," the report's executive summary states, citing several scientific studies.
"These pollutants are a health hazard to frontline communities, causing a negative health effect on the respiratory system and increasing the risk of cancer. Pollutants from coal plants have also been connected to increased infant mortality and low birth weight.5 These same pollutants also negatively affect the surrounding environment by contributing to climate change and global warming," the summary states.
The 20-page report goes into detail about health impacts of the emissions from the plant, which include arsenic, lead, mercury, and several others.
"The Parish plant also faces growing concerns about reliability, as it has failed during several key moments, such as record-breaking heat in the summer of 2022, a fire in May 2022, Winter Storm Uri in 2020, and Hurricane Harvey in 2017. In recent years, there has been an increase in the decommissioning of coal power plants across the country," the summary states.
The report calls for the Parish plant to be closed in the near term, or else converted from a primarily coal-fired plant to a fully natural gas plant with the possibility of the addition of a solar farm on the property outside Richmond. The full report can be found at airalliancehouston.org/research-and-reports.
Among the speakers at the event was Daniel Cohan, an associate professor of environmental engineering at Rice University who has studied the Parish plant for decades. Many of his peer-reviewed articles are cited in the Air Alliance report.
Cohan said the primary problem with the Parish plant is that most of its units operate without "scrubbers," devices that remove pollutants, primarily sulfur, from the plant's emissions. While most coal-fired plants operating today are required to use scrubbers, the units built at Parish before those regulations were enacted in the early 1980s's are "grandfathered" and therefore are not required to have them. Sulfur dioxide is one of the primary contributors to the particulate matter which is especially harmful to public health, Cohan said.
Cohan said that the conversion of the plant could be accomplished within 2-3 years, and could soon be required by a new regional haze regulation now being considered by the U.S. Enviromental Protection Agency.
Donna Thomas, founder of Fort Bend Environmental, said that one issue of particular concern is the lack of air-quality monitors in the county.
"We live in Fort Bend, on the east side," Thomas said, noting that her community is largely comprised of Black and Hispanic residents. "Those monitors are needed so that we can have data. We need data."
"We have asthma, we have strokes, all of those things are in our community," she said.
Adrian Shelley, director of the Texas office of the national advocacy group Public Citizen, said that the Petro Nova carbon-capture unit at NRG, which had been shut down but which the company has said has recently restarted, is serving as an "experiment" to demonstrate the economic viability of the process at the expense of the community's health.
Solar and wind energy projects now in the works in Texas could more than offset the output of the Parish plant, Shelley said.
In an emailed statement, NRG responded to the Air Alliance report.
“NRG takes protecting the environment and complying with all environmental rules and regulations very seriously, and the workforce at WA Parish has a strong focus on safety and environmental compliance. We are proud of our environmental record and committed to delivering on our vision for a more sustainable energy future. Our fleet, including the WA Parish plant, continues to meet all its permit requirements, and remains committed to providing customers with the reliable power that they depend on — all while delivering on our vision for a more sustainable energy future. In 2014, NRG became the first major US power company to set decarbonization targets. NRG's climate goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025, from its current 2014 baseline, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," the statement read.
"The Parish power plant provides almost 4% of all the power in ERCOT (the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas). It is dispatchable power and built to run whenever Texans need power, no matter the time of day or weather conditions. The demand on power grids in Texas has reached critical levels this summer, and large, traditional generation facilities like WA Parish have helped to ensure that the lights stay on for thousands while providing insurance to the grid when it is needed the most," the statement read.
NRG's sustainability principles can be found at nrg.com/sustainability/context.html.
