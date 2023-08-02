Environmental group to hold town hall on W.A. Parish plant on Aug. 5

The environmental advocacy group Air Alliance Houston will host a town hall event focusing on the NRG W.A.Parish coal-fired power plant in Fort Bend County on Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 2 p.m.. at the Sugar Land branch of Fort Bend County Libraries, 550 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land.
During the event, Air Alliance Houston will release a report outlining the reasons why it and other environmental groups say make the Parish plant one of the "dirtiest" power plants in Texas, as well as alternatives for Fort Bend County. The plant is in the midst of a permit application process with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Air Alliance Houston has launched a W.A. Parish coal opposition campaign, which came together in the weeks following the fire at the plant in May 2022.
"In the past year, Parish has failed during key moments, such as the record-breaking heat of 2022 and the heat wave of 2023, and has endangered the community with not only a fire, but a chemical exposure that hospitalized six employees and endangered hundreds," the organization said in a press release.
Speakers at the town hall will include Donna Thomas, founder of the advocacy group Fort Bend County Environmental; Adrian Shelley, director of the Texas office of Public Citizen, another advocacy group; Daniel Cohan, Ph.D., an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice University; and Inyang Uwak, Ph.D., Air Alliance Houston's research and policy director. Alondra Torres, Air Alliance Houston's climate justice coordinator, will moderate the event.
Spanish interpretation will be provided.
