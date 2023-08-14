EpiCenter to hold open house on Aug. 19

The Fort Bend County EpiCenter, the long-touted multipurpose center in Rosenberg, will host its public grand opening on Saturday, August 19.
The 230,000-square-foot facility will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to go on tours of the facility, which is owned by Fort Bend County and managed by the for-profit The Sports Facilities Companies. The facility will host special events (including next year's Fort Bend ISD graduation ceremonies0, sports, and entertainment offerings.
The approximately $120 million venue has not been without controversy. When Fort Bend Commissioners Court in 2022 approved spending up to $26.78 million on the facility’s operating expenses during its first years of existence, Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, long known as a deficit hawk, raised concerns, according to previous coverage in the Fort Bend Star.
In recent months, the facility's management has announced a string of partnerships with sports and entertainment promoters that it says will put the facility on firm financial footing going forward.
Under the agreement for the venue, the county will lease the property to Stonehenge Properties, the private developer that constructed the center and leases the building back to the county. The county will retain ownership of the land and will own the building when its debt is paid.
The facility sits on a 51.75-acre site at 28505 Southwest Freeway at State Highway 36 in Rosenberg, near the site of the county fairgrounds.
One of the first major events at the Epicenter will be the inaugural "Fort Bend County Festival of One," a free community event hosted by County Judge KP George and the Expose Excellence Youth Foundation, headed by District Attorney Brian Middleton. The festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
"The Festival of One embraces the slogan 'Better Together,' emphasizing the unity and strength of Fort Bend County," according to a news release from George's office.
"The Fort Bend County Festival of One offers an immersive and diverse experience for families and individuals, live entertainment, face painting, bounce houses, cultural henna hand-painting, a youth talent show, and a gaming truck. Additionally, attendees can explore various vendors, including Fort Bend County departments, non-profits, and small businesses. In addition to the festivities, the event provides essential services such as back-to-school immunizations, eye exams, haircuts, and braiding services, ensuring the community is well-prepared for the upcoming school year," according to the release.
"At its core, the Festival of One empowers Fort Bend County's youth through performing and visual arts and volunteer opportunities, fostering community involvement and responsibility. It unites residents through culturally diverse entertainment, food, and fun-filled activities, celebrating the collective heritage that enriches our community," according to the release.
