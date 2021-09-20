When Fort Bend County voters in 2019 approved $83 million in flood mitigation projects, the plan was to leverage that money to secure the extra federal money needed to complete those projects.
At the time, Hurricane Harvey was fresh on everyone’s mind, and leaders were confident the money would come.
But two years later, about 40 percent of the 25 projects included in the bond have either been placed on pause or left unfunded, and county leaders acknowledge they are frustrated about the lack of success securing federal flood mitigation grants.
“A lot of our concern is that some communities are wise about these types of projects,” said Mark Vogler, Fort Bend County’s chief drainage engineer and general manager of the county’s drainage district. “But myself at the drainage district, we had little experience and background, and there’s some sour grapes after the last round of grants. I’m almost to the point of saying, 'Let’s cut out grants completely, and have the community fund it ourselves.' Next year, my attitude might be different.”
Communities across the Houston region have encountered similar difficulties and disappointments in the years since Hurricane Harvey flooded much of the region in 2017, according to drainage experts. Both Fort Bend and Harris counties, for instance, were initially left out of $1.2 billion in federal funding that the Texas General Land Office awarded earlier this year.
Beyond the questions about whether or not the federal government provides enough funding for flood mitigation projects, however, are deeper conversations about whether local drainage projects go far enough in reducing flooding and planning for a future where such dangers are exacerbated by climate change, according to mitigation and funding experts.
“All these things go into managing a community’s flood risk,” said Larry Larson, the director emeritus and senior policy advisor for the Association of State Floodplain Managers. “You’re talking about mapping, development, mitigation and insurance – it all plays into it. And so a community can’t say they want nothing but development, and then act surprised when everything floods. It was easily predictable.”
Nationally, it’s clear that the federal government does not currently provide enough flood mitigation money to meet the demands of communities across the country, said Kristin Smith, an expert in flood mitigation public finance and fiscal policy with Headwaters Economics, a nonprofit research group that researches how to improve community development and land management.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2020 received more than $3 billion in funding requests, but had a budget of only $500 million, Smith said.
“That’s a big gap,” she said.
More recently, it seems there’s a desire in Washington D.C. to increase the budget for flood mitigation projects, Smith said. For instance, President Joe Biden's administration doubled FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant budget for its next funding cycle – the most the agency has ever had for mitigation.
And there are ongoing talks about including money for mitigation projects in the infrastructure bills, she said.
But like Larson, Smith said there’s more to managing flood risk than mitigation projects.
“I think the bigger thing you’re asking is, are there more creative approaches for doing flooding mitigation?” she said. “That’s something we have to grapple with.”
Essentially, multiple factors went into making Hurricane Harvey as devastating for the Houston region as it was, Larson said.
The country’s system for funding mitigation projects has always been somewhat perverse, Larson said. Local communities depend on federal money to solve their flooding problems, but in reality local decisions about where to allow development play outsized roles in disasters, but they’re decisions the federal government doesn’t weigh in on, Larson said.
“Too many communities allow development in high-risk areas,” Larson said. “The developer sees cheap land and wants to go there, and the city likes adding to its tax base.”
The system doesn’t penalize communities that allow development in high-risk areas, when maybe it should, Larson said.
Furthermore, when Harvey struck the region in 2017, the local flood maps showing what buildings and residences fell within a floodplain were decades out of date, Larson said.
Prior to the storm, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defined a 100-year rainfall as anything that included 13 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, Larson said. But when the administration updated that definition after Harvey using newer data, that increased to 18 inches in a 24-hour period.
And some communities that have done a better job mapping for the future show that even the federal agency’s newest data isn’t doing a good enough job factoring the role climate change might play in flood risk, Larson said.
Experts in Charlotte, North Carolina several years ago calculated the community’s flood risk based on FEMA maps, and a separate calculation that factored in additional data such as development they knew would come over the next 25 years, Larson said. The result was that they would need to build anywhere from 2 to 9 feet higher under the second maps.
“Up until about 50 years ago, we really didn’t try to manage our flood risk,” Larson said. “We thought we could engineer our way out of it. Time has shown that’s not a real solution.”
Levees fail and require regular maintenance, and oftentimes it’s easier keeping people away from the flooding, Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.