Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021.
The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling and disrupting drug trafficking and/or money laundering organizations, and to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of HIDTA initiatives," according to a news release.
The Houston HIDTA executive board is comprised of 20 representatives including local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The executive board assesses the drug trafficking threats found in the Greater Houston region, develops strategies to address the threats, and proposes funding needed to carry out the mission.
“It's been an honor serving as member of the executive board and representing Fort Bend in a greater scale,” Fagan said in the release. “As vice chair, we will continue to put a stop to drug related crimes, in efforts to keep our communities safe.”
"It's been a great asset to have had Fort Bend County Sheriff Fagan as a Houston HIDTA Executive Board member for the past two years," Houston HIDTA Director F. Mike McDaniel said in the release. "He's brought valuable input to the executive board, especially in light of his many years of law enforcement experience. I am even happier, Sheriff Fagan was selected as the vice chair, with the chair position to follow next November."
