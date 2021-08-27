Late Monday, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees instituted a districtwide mask mandate in a 4-3 vote as cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus spiked. Then, just one day later, attorneys representing the district joined a legal filing with the Texas Supreme Court, questioning Fort Bend County’s ability to require masks.
District representatives on Thursday were silent when asked about the apparent change of face, or who authorized the decision.
But Dave Rosenthal, president of the board of trustees, released a written statement.
“There appears to be some misunderstanding,” Rosenthal said. “The brief filed on behalf of our district does not support Governor Abbott’s mask mandate ban.”
The statement does not address who authorized the filing.
While district officials were mum on the legal filing, County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson wrote about the matter on Facebook.
“My office has done its best to save lives,” she wrote. “Superintendents were told masks were needed on Aug. 12. FBISD and LCISD lawyers challenged the county’s authority to issue a mask mandate in letters to my office. And, today, their lawyers filed in the Texas Supreme Court to make sure that no county can mandate masks for school districts ever. And the COVID numbers are still rising.”
Attorneys representing Lamar Consolidated ISD and Fort Bend ISD on Wednesday filed an amicus curiae brief with the Texas Supreme Court, arguing the Fort Bend County Health Authority Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter does not have the authority to issue a mask mandate.
“The correct application of Chapter 81 (of the Texas Health and Safety Code) to school districts is a matter of vital importance, as it implicates school districts’ ability to self-govern and make decisions, based on their own unique expertise, that are in the best interest of students and staff,” according to the filing. “And, when the statute is read correctly, it is apparent that Chapter 81 does not vest a local health authority with the power to impose a mask mandate on an independent school district.”
Representatives for County Judge KP George on Thursday declined to weigh into the matter, instead saying they were focused on getting people vaccinated.
“Regarding the amicus brief, I ask that you defer any questions to the school districts that filed the lawsuit,” said Tami Frazier, a spokesperson for George.
Trustees for FBISD this week approved a mask mandate amid the spike in coronavirus cases across the region and state. The spike had already caused the district to temporarily close one campus, and FBISD also closed several others in the days after the vote.
Lamar Consolidated ISD’s board, however, shot down a mask mandate earlier this month.
Fort Bend’s first day of school was Aug. 11. While the district didn’t initially plan for a virtual school option, they have since started one, and several campuses have temporarily closed because of positive COVID-19 cases.
Lamar Consolidated ISD, meanwhile, began on Aug. 23. The district is providing a limited virtual learning option.
This month has seen a flurry of lawsuits and legal filings between state leaders and local municipalities over the legality of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.
The Texas Education Agency has come out and said it will not enforce the order until the matter works its way through the courts – something legal experts say could take some time before the Texas Supreme Court issues a definitive ruling.
