The man who in 2016 drove a teenager to a Missouri City park where he was killed as part of an effort to silence him as a witness has been sentenced to life in prison, according to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Luis Gonzalez Cruz, 26, pleaded guilty last week to one count of murder and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, according to the district attorney’s office.
As part of that plea agreement, Cruz told investigators he was the man who drove 16-year-old Estuar Quinones to Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City, where Quinones was shot more than 15 times as he sat on a park bench, according to the release.
A jogger found Quinones on her morning run, thought he might have passed out from the heat, and approached him before discovering he was lying in a pool of blood, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The men who organized the killing were all members of the MS-13 transnational gang, who wanted to lure Quinones as part of an effort to silence him as a witness.
Cruz is the fifth person sentenced in connection to the 2016 killing.
There are two more pending cases in connection to the murder, said Dane Schiller, spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
