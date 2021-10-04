When applying for a green card, some costs are unavoidable. You — or whoever is covering the costs — will have to pay a fee for filing your application with the U.S. government. The total amount of fees will depend on whether you’re applying from within or outside the United States. From within the country, you’ll have to pay $1,760, and from outside, you’ll end up paying $1,200 — that’s for all the government fees, which are listed in the following table:
Type
For Petitioner Inside the U.S
For Petitioner Outside the U.S
Family Sponsorship Form (I-130)
$535
$535
Financial Support Form (I-864)
$0
$120
Travel Permit Application Form (I-131) (not required)
$0
Not Required
Work Permit Application (I-765) (not required)
$0
Not Required
Green Card Application Form (I-485)
$1,140
Not Required
*Can range from $100 - $500
*Can range from $100 - $500
$85
$0
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Immigrant Fee
Not Required
$220
State Department Processing (DS-260 and DS-261)
Not Required
$325
Total
$1,760
$1,200
As you can see, there’s some variation in cost depending on the exact amount of your medical exam. But by and large, these are the figures you can expect when completing your application. (If you’re curious to see for yourself, you can use the USCIS calculator.)
These are not modest sums, especially when you consider the other expenditures that come with starting a life in a new country such as travel costs, shipping fees, translation service fees, and vaccination costs.
With this in mind, you might want to start thinking about reducing your green card-related spending. In this article, we’ll cover 5 ways you can save money when applying for a green card.
If you need help figuring out the cost of your application, reach out to Boundless today.
Budget, budget, budget
As with most things, it’s a good idea to prepare as much as you can well in advance. To that end, you might want to catalogue all the expected expenses attached to your green card application and then create a budget that includes those expenses. This will allow you to have some control over your finances throughout the process and will reduce some of the uncertainty as you move forward. You could include the following items on your budget.
- Legal help fees (if any)
- Filing fees
- Other process-related fees, such as those for the medical exam
- Translation costs (if necessary)
- Photo fees
- Travel to and from the embassy if applying from abroad
There are a number of budgeting tools available. If you like spreadsheets, you can opt for Google Sheets.
Or if you prefer something more automated, you might want to try Mint, an app that you can access on pretty much any device that will allow you to view all your financial accounts on one page. With Mint, you have the ability to track specific goals, and you’ll receive notifications with suggestions to help you save money.
Explore your options for legal assistance
Applying for a permanent resident card can be a stressful task. It’s completely understandable, given the necessary footwork, that you’d want to hire an attorney. Having a lawyer by your side can help give you much-needed certainty during — what feels like — a very uncertain time.
That being said, legal representation can be a major contributor to green card-related expenses. Immigration attorneys charge between $2,000 and $12,000 and an hourly rate of $100-$300.
Another option is to tackle the whole application by yourself, and while this will save you a lot of money, it could also leave you feeling overwhelmed with the green card process.
A third option — a kind of middle option — is using a service that specializes in immigration assistance but isn’t a law firm. Boundless, for instance, offers a streamlined system for filing all the requisite forms. They’ll even review your application 4 separate times — 3 times by Boundless and once by an independent lawyer. They’ll also allow you to pay in installments over a six-month period, so you’re not hit with the cost all at once.
If you’re looking for a more personal touch, you can also opt to pay $24 per month for unlimited telephone consultations with independent immigration lawyers approved by Boundless. That’s well below $100, the average cost of legal consultations. You’ll also get 25% off any other legal immigration services. If you’re looking for assistance but don’t want to spend a lot of money on a lawyer, using a service like Boundless can go a long way toward reducing your green card-related expenses.
Ask a friend for translation help
If your documents are written in a language other than English, you will need to have them translated and certified by a translator. This includes most of the documents related to your green card application, even if they pertain to the sponsor.
While the translation must be certified, you do not need to hire a professional translation service. You may choose, instead, to ask a friend or family member who is competent in both English and the language being translated. All they need to do is write a statement indicating that they understand the relevant languages — and are therefore qualified — and that the documents have been translated accurately. The statement should contain their:
- Name
- Address
- Signature
- And the date
While prices may vary, the average cost of a professional translation service can be anywhere from $20-40 per page. So having a friend or family member translate the documents can really help cut back on expenses.
Cut down on travel expenses
It’s important to remember, as you make your budget, that the U.S. government will not cover any travel expenses incurred as a result of the permanent resident card application. For this reason, you should think about how you’ll get to and from your appointments — including the green card interview, medical exam, and biometrics appointment.
You could, for instance, opt to use public transit instead of taking a car — if that’s feasible in your region. And if you can’t take public transit, you could try and coordinate a carpool with friends who also need to run errands — again, if this makes sense for your situation. The point is: you can start to think of ways to travel cheaply, which could help you keep a tight budget.
DIY photos
You’ll need to get, in most cases, two sets of two 2 x 2 photos — one set for your green card application and another for your travel permit application. These photos must satisfy certain requirements — which you can find on the U.S. Department of State’s website.
Anyone can take these photos, as long as they meet the criteria. That means you could, as is suggested by USCIS, use a professional service — many drugstores will do this for you.
You could also opt to take the photos yourself. While the latter comes with risks, it is also less expensive. If you opt to take the photos yourself, you should carefully study the requirements and the photo composition template provided by the State Department. And you should triple check to make sure your photos are correctly formatted.
Again, the DIY approach could be risky, but it could also be a way to save money, so you’ll want to weigh the risk against the potential savings.
These are just some of the ways you can save money throughout the green card application process. If you’re at a loss and need help understanding the costs associated with a permanent resident card, you can reach out to Boundless today.
