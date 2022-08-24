Rising prices for gas and food have combined to create more food insecurity in Fort Bend County, while also reducing businesses’ and residents’ ability to provide donations, according to experts with local charitable organizations.
While demand for aid isn’t as high as it was during the height of the pandemic in March 2020, it’s still higher than it ever was before, according to Shayne Baker, a food pantry coordinator at Catholic Charities in Fort Bend County.
“We’re currently seeing about 1,000 to 1,400 families per week,” she said, comparing it to the 300 families the pantry served before the pandemic.
Experts on food insecurity in Fort Bend County say the rising cost of prices in several different areas, combined with relatively stagnant wages have made life difficult for county residents who might not have had a problem in the years before the pandemic.
“It’s the confluence of all these different issues, because it is systemic,” said David Sincere, a pastor at Fort Bend Transformation Church who has aided those dealing with food insecurity. “With inflation, rental rates are going up along with gas prices and wage stagnation. People are having to choose, how much food are they going to buy versus are they going to be able to afford rent?”
Food prices have increased about 10.4 percent from a year ago, which is good for the largest 12-month increase since 1981, according to a New York Times article.
Total, about 25 million adults in the country haven’t had enough to eat in the previous seven days, according to the article.
Unlike in the early months of the pandemic, however, increased prices are affecting potential donors along with those seeking help, Baker explained.
“Food banks acquire food in many ways,” she said. “One of those is partnerships with groceries. But as inflation increases, people are buying less and so groceries purchase less. That all trickles down to food banks.”
Catholic Charities in Fort Bend County has seen its role addressing local food insecurity change dramatically in the years since the pandemic began.
Before March 2020, the organization served about 300 families each week, most of them coming from the area near the Mamie George Community Center, 1111 Collins Rd., Richmond, where the charity is based, Baker said.
As the pandemic began, Catholic Charities partnered with the Houston Food Bank and became a supersite, with some of the smaller nonprofit agencies shutting down, Baker said.
People visited the center from as far away as Harris County and Wharton, and the agency was serving as many as 2,000 families in a day, she said.
“That calmed down a bit, but once inflation started, we’re seeing an increase again,” she said.
For county residents, the uptick in prices has made life tougher across the board, Sincere said.
“You might have an individual a couple years ago who was living paycheck to paycheck, and expecting to pay a certain amount for their bills,” he said. “Now, they’re having to come up with a way to fit $500 more per month into their budget.”
Increasing prices aren’t just affecting those living paycheck-to-paycheck, he said. Even some people living in more affluent neighborhoods are turning to food pantries to cover the difference amid rising prices, Sincere said.
“I know one person who is having to change the quality of their diet so they can pay bills,” he said.
About 20 percent of the county’s population falls under the poverty line, Baker said. But with rising prices, food pantries are seeing people who would have never visited before, she said.
