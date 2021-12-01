Missouri City has named its next city manager after a monthslong search.
The city council this week unanimously approved hiring former La Marque City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson as the city’s next administrative leader, bringing an end to a search that began shortly after then-city manager Odis Jones was fired in a 5-2 vote in April.
Calls to Mayor Robin Elackatt seeking comment about the decision were not immediately returned.
The city manager spot in Missouri City in recent years has been a revolving door. Before Jones’ firing, the council also ousted Anthony Snipes from the position in February 2020 in a 4-3 vote.
Jackson arrives in Missouri City most recently from the same post at the city of La Marque, which sits in the middle part of Galveston County.
Jackson, who served in the role there since 2019, resigned in July, shortly after the city council met for hours in an executive session to discuss whether to fire the city manager, according to the Galveston County Daily News, which covered the story.
Residents in La Marque cited the city’s handling of a December 2020 police shooting that killed Joshua Feast, a 22-year-old Black man, among the reasons calling for his firing, according to the article.
Residents who spoke at the La Marque council meeting also criticized Jackson for regularly failing to respond to emails and phone calls as well as his management decisions, such as hiring two additional assistants, according to the article.
This is a developing story, and the Fort Bend Star will update this as we receive more information about the decision.
