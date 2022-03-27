A longtime former local school administrator has been named to the board of one of the area’s prominent nonprofit organizations.
The George Foundation announced Wednesday that former Lamar Consolidated ISD superintendent Thomas Randle has been appointed to serve as the organization’s newest trustee for a 10-year term beginning April 1. He will replace outgoing trustee John Null.
Randle, a native of Brenham, had spent the last 20 years as LCISD’s top leader. During his tenure, the district grew from 16,000 to 44,000 students while earning the HEB Excellence in Education Award for Best Large District and having four campuses were named National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to a news release from the George Foundation. Randle was named the Region 4 Superintendent of the Year in 2001 and 2017, the release said, as well as the 2004 Texas Educational Support Staff Administrator of the Year.
In total, Randle spent more than 40 years in education in LCISD and La Marque ISD – where he was the superintendent for six years – as well as Conroe ISD and Sweeny ISD, according to the George Foundation.
“The Board of Trustees is excited to bring Thomas’ strong leadership, extensive experience, and community-focused approach to continue the pursuit of the Foundation’s mission to positively impact Fort Bend County and its residents,” George Foundation chairperson Ruthanne Mefford said.
For more information on the George Foundation and its mission, visit the organization’s website at thegeorgefoundation.org/.
