Mark Poland has taken over as Sugar Land’s newest police chief.
The city last week held a reception to welcome the law enforcement veteran to Fort Bend County, his public introduction after the council in September selected him to replace retiring Eric Robins after a lengthy search.
“I promise to provide the most professional police service that I can,” Poland said.
The former Loudon County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff will make $172,500 per year in his new role as Sugar Land’s police chief, said Doug Adolph, spokesperson for the city. Robins was making about $165,400 per year when he retired, Adolph said.
The police chief position does not include an employment contract, so his title comes with no benefits beyond that of all full-time employees, Adolph said.
“He’s a great example of a leader,” Mayor Joe Zimmerman said. “He’s going to be a great police chief.”
Sugar Land’s elected leaders had been searching for a new chief ever since Robins retired on June 1 after about four years as chief. Poland was one of two men named finalists after a search that started July 25, according to the city.
Sugar Land spent $25,450 hiring a consulting firm to handle the search and more than 25 people applied for the position, Adolph said.
Before coming to Fort Bend County, Poland served as undersheriff for Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and supervised more than 800 officers and employees and a $111 million budget, according to Sugar Land.
Poland started with Sugar Land on Nov. 1, according to the city.
