Missouri City will not pay former City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson any severance pay, and the search firm that oversaw his hiring will now handle the search for his replacement without additional payment, according to the city.
The city council earlier this month opted to terminate Jackson’s employment, less than five months after it began, albeit with little in the way of discussion.
Neither Jackson nor Mayor Robin Elackatt responded to requests for comment seeking more details about the decision as of Monday afternoon.
But Tara Powdrill Crain, a spokesperson for the city, in a follow-up interview with the Fort Bend Star provided some details about the decision.
The city will not give Jackson any severance pay and GovHR USA – the search firm that first identified Jackson as a candidate for Missouri City – provided a clause in its contract under which it will waive the recruitment fee for a new city manager if the selected candidate didn’t stay for a full year, Crain said.
The city paid the firm about $23,000 to find Jackson.
Missouri City also paid almost $1 million in severance payments to Jackson’s two predecessors, Anthony Snipes and Odis Jones.
During the meeting where the council opted to fire Jackson, the council also voted to appoint Sedrick Cole as interim city manager for up to 30 days as the search firm looks, first for a full-time interim manager before conducting a search for Jackson’s replacement.
Cole had been serving as the city’s IT manager before Jackson promoted him to chief information officer. Cole’s salary was about $150,000 per year, but the council approved a temporary 20 percent increase during his time as interim city manager, according to Crain.
A 20 percent increase for 30 days would be about $2,500, Crain said.
Jackson earned a yearly salary of about $210,000, in addition to a $600 per month vehicle allowance and a $90 per month phone allowance, according to public documents.
Jackson arrived in Missouri City after most recently holding the same city manager post in La Marque, which sits in the middle of Galveston County.
Jackson, who had served in the role there since 2019, resigned in July 2021, shortly after the city council met for hours in an executive session to discuss whether to fire him, according to the Galveston County Daily News, which covered the story.
