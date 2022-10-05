A former Missouri City pastor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Judge Christian Becerra earlier this year sentenced William Benjamin Woodward, 62, to the term after Woodward pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child carries a prison sentence between five to 99 years, or life, and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. But because Woodward pleaded guilty to the charge without a jury trial, he was also eligible for deferred adjudication, according to the office.
Woodward was accused of using his role as a pastor of a Baptist church in Missouri City to sexually abuse a child, according to the news release.
Woodward served as pastor in Missouri City from 2009 until his arrest in April 2021, according to the release.
