Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce to host State of Meadows Place talk

On Thursday, June 1, from 11:30-1 p.m., the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will host Meadows Place Mayor Charles Jessup in a "State of the City" talk.
Jessup has been mayor of Meadows Place, which this year turns 40 years old, for 15 years. During his talk, he will discuss the history of the one-square-mile city, how the landscape around it has changed over the years, and how the city has attracted new business despite having limited available land.
He will also give an economic forecast including infrastructure, construction projects, and notable uses of bond money and grants.
The luncheon discussion will take place at the Chamber offices, 445 Common Green Blvd., Sugar Land. For more information and to register, visit fortbendchamber.com.
