Fort Bend commissioners consider creating public facilities corporation

Fort Bend county commissioners are considering forming a Fort Bend County Public Facilities Corporation, a stand-alone entity that could sell bonds and take other actions to help fund development initiatives across the county.
At their March 28 meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to engage the Houston law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth to prepare the initial feasibility documentation for the creation of the entity, which would have to be approved by a later vote by the court.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, who initiated the agenda item, said it grew out of his desire to address the needs of the Fresno community, particularly its older section.
"What brought this about is my interest in the redevelopment of the Fresno community," Prestage told County Judge KP George and the rest of the court. "The Fresno community has a lot of challenges. I'm talking about the old Fresno, not the planned communities, I'm talking about the older part."
Prestage said that one of the needs that that part of Fresno needs to be addressed is the lack of new, safe and affordable housing. While the county would not be building such housing, the new entity could act as the conduit for the private sector to develop such projects, he said.
"It would give it the shot in the arm that it needs, along with some of the other things that we're trying to do," Prestage said.
He added that this kind of entity, which is allowed under state law, would be like other such entities, such as a housing finance authority, a toll road authority, and special districts.
"This is just a tool in the toolbox," Prestage said. Once the law firm completes its work, he said, it would come back to Commissioners Court for more discussion and a vote. The intention is for the members of Commissioners Court to serve as the governing board of the new entity, he added.
In response to a question from George, Prestage said the new entity would not be exclusively focused on Fresno, but would work in areas across the county.
One need that the entity could address is that of transitional housing, particularly for young people who have aged out of the foster care system, Prestage said. Addressing homelessness has become a recent focus for Commissioners Court.
"This is a tool that can help solve that problem," he said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers made a point of noting that Fort Bend County would have no financial liability stemming from the actions of the new entity.
