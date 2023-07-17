Fort Bend Commissioners Court approves industrial development committee

With little discussion, Fort Bend County Commissioners Court last week unanimously approved a committee meant to evaluate county policies and make recommendations on how to attract new industrial development.
The committee, an initiative of Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, will consist of Meyers, a Republican, and Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy, a Democrat. When he first proposed the committee during the court's June 27 meeting, Meyers had proposed that Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage be the other member.
But McCoy argued in that meeting that since his largely rural district was the likely home of most new industrial development, he should have a more important part to play. Prestage agreed to the change before the vote, according to a spokesman for Meyers.
"The Fort Bend Economic Development Council explains that the county has missed several opportunities to attract and land major industrial operations, and the well-paying jobs that come with them, because Fort Bend County did not have an industrial site ready and available, or one that could be easily and quickly developed (i.e. shovel ready)," Meyers wrote in his agenda item. "Over the past couple of years as companies pursue re-shoring and near-shoring, the industrial and commercial site-selection process continues to evolve with significantly shortened project timelines. Fort Bend County needs to adjust to this new reality."
In a workshop discussion during the June 27 meeting, representatives of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, a nonprofit organization not directly related to the county, and Carlos Guzman, the county's appointed economic development coordinator, laid out the obstacles the county has had attracting new industry and laid out a set of "tools" that the county could implement to overcome those obstacles.
Among those tools, as proposed by Meyers and the other officials, are an industrial development corporation, industrial development districts, and so-called "Super Districts" that would combine the powers of several different types of districts. Many of these would require enabling legislation in the Texas Legislature.
