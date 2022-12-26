Despite bipartisan support from two of his colleagues on the Houston-Galveston Area Council board, the Democratic-led Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted along party lines December 20 to remove Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers from the highly influential body that controls funding for multiple projects across a 13-county region, and be replaced by County Judge KP George.
Meyers, who has served at H-GAC for 25 years, will instead serve as Fort Bend County's "First Alternate," a new position whose purpose Meyers said he didn't fully understand. Before the vote, which Meyers said he had no advance knowledge of the move before he saw the meeting agenda, he asked George the reasoning behind the removal.
"We are moving in a different direction and sometimes changes can happen," George replied, referring to Democrats' recently solidified majority on Commissioners Court.
Before the vote was taken, two other members of the H-GAC board spoke in favor of keeping Myers on the court, or at least postponing the item until the new year. Both had just raced from an H-GAC board meeting in Houston's Greenway Plaza area, where the body voted to approve a $491 million budget.
Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Stacy Adams noted that Myers was the longest-tenured member of the board of H-GAC, which is the area's official "council of governments" and serves as a pass-through agency for millions of dollars annually in state and federal funding. He said Meyers's seniority was invaluable to both Fort Bend County and the entire region.
"If this is a political thing, I would hope you would look past that," Adams, a Republican, said "Removing Commissioner Meyers, the most tenured member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council board and a past chair, what a disservice."
Adams noted that as an alternate but not a member of the board, Meyers would not have the opportunity to serve on H-GAC committees. Adams, a 14-year member of the board, said had seen similar moves happen with H-GAC board members from Galveston and Montgomery counties, to their detriment on the board and to H-GAC.
"It's regionalism. And in my party, the Republican party, that's like taboo," he said. "But the bottom line is, when you walk out of your courthouse and go over to H-GAC, you're representing 5 million people. Every kind of religion, every kind of party, and that's where you have to leave your partisan politics by the side of the road."
Outgoing Matagorda County County Judge Nate McDonald, a Democrat and 16-year member of the H-GAC board, also spoke on behalf of Myers.
"One of the highlights of my career has been to serve with Andy Meyers and follow his leadership," McDonald said.
"The ferocity with which he advocates for Fort Bend County, guys, is unparalleled," he said. "During disaster times, disaster recovery times, the dollars he fights for -- frankly, we initially fight back, but we always succumb. Because Andy's very persuasive, Andy always makes the case, he has the facts."
For his part, Meyers also bemoaned the move to remove him from the board.
"I've served on just about every committee there is," he said, adding that he played a key role in keeping the board from steering flood mitigation funds meant for outlying counties to cities within Harris County when that county's leadership decided to hold onto the monies.
"I'd just like to point out that I've been very effective in representing the residents of Fort Bend County and the region as a whole," Myers said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales told Meyers that with the vote seemingly preordained, "the best thing we can hope for is for you to stay as First Alternate. We need you to help this county."
"I'm going to continue to serve the people of Fort Bend County and the region, no matter what. The way I can do that best is to remain a delegate," Meyers replied.
With no other discussion, the measure passed 3-2. Voting for were George, Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, and outgoing Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant, all Democrats. Voting against were Republicans Meyers and Morales.
Prestage and Morales will also serve as alternates to the H-GAC board.
