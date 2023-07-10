Fort Bend commissioners look toward attracting new industrial development

On Tuesday (after the Fort Bend Star's print deadline), Fort Bend Commissioners Court was expected to vote on an initiative from Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers for the creation of a committee that would evaluate county policies and make recommendations on how to attract new industrial development.
"The Fort Bend Economic Development Council explains that the county has missed several opportunities to attract and land major industrial operations, and the well-paying jobs that come with them, because Fort Bend County did not have an industrial site ready and available, or one that could be easily and quickly developed (i.e. shovel ready)," Meyers writes in his agenda item. "Over the past couple of years as companies pursue re-shoring and near-shoring, the industrial and commercial site-selection process continues to evolve with significantly shortened project timelines. Fort Bend County needs to adjust to this new reality."
Meyers and county officials first broached the idea in a workshop discussion during the court's June 27 meeting. During that discussion, representatives of the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, a nonprofit organization not directly related to the county, and Carlos Guzman, the county's appointed economic development coordinator, laid out the obstacles the county has had attracting new industry and laid out a set of "tools" that the county could implement to overcome those obstacles.
Among those tools, as proposed by Meyers and the other officials, are an industrial development corporation, industrial development districts, and so-called "Super Districts" that would combine the powers of several different types of districts. Many of these would require enabling legislation in the Texas Legislature.
Meyers, a Republican who is up for reelection in 2024, has long championed bringing new industrial businesses into the county. In recent talks, he has discussed his vision for making Fort Bend County more than a bedroom community in the greater Houston area, but a place where more residents actually work.
Immediately following the June 27 workshop discussion, Meyers moved to have the proposed committee, which would consist of him and Democratic Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, who was not present at the meeting. Meyers said that he had already discussed the item with Prestage, who told him he was on board.
But Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy, both Democrats, said they wanted to hold off on a vote. George in particular said he wanted to have Prestage present so that the full court could have a wider discussion of the proposed committee.
McCoy, meanwhile, noted that his district, centered around the Richmond area, is more rural than Meyers's own largely urbanized district. Since his district would be the likely home of most of the new industrial development, he said, he believed he should have a more active role in the committee's discussions.
Both men, however, said they were not opposed to the proposed committee itself, and thanked Meyers for leading the way on the discussion.
Acknowledging that a 2-2 split vote was in the offing, Meyers withdrew his motion for a vote on the committee so that it could be heard in this week's meeting.
