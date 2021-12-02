More than a dozen Fort Bend County businesses recently received grant assistance to help with serving their customers as they recover from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Nov. 23, Comcast announced more than 100 recipients of the second round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants, which included 13 Fort Bend County businesses. Each recipient was given $10,000 as well as technology and marketing resources, according to a news release from Comcast.
“Many of our business owners, particularly our minority owned businesses, have faced unprecedented challenges over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and require a wide range of support to help their businesses survive,” County Judge KP George said. “(This grant) provides these business owners with the critical financial lifeline and the resources needed so they can sustain and grow their businesses.”
Area businesses receiving the grant were:
• American Primary Home Care
• Aurum Legacy Group • Emergent Business Solutions
• Farzan Ventures
• Groove Music School
•Intensity Fitness
• Karis Med Medical Group
• Kolor My Kanvas
• PFBR Learning Academy
• Saladin Investments
• Sugar Land Family Dentistry
• White Orchid Hospice
• Zeal 365
Since launching Comcast RISE a year ago, Comcast Houston regional vice president Ralph Martinez said it has assisted more than 200 small businesses throughout the Houston area with either marketing, technology, or monetary grants. Comcast also announced a major expansion to eligibility on Nov. 23, enabling all women-owned small businesses nationwide to apply.
“As we continue to rebuild and emerge from the effects of the pandemic, small businesses will continue to be the backbone of our economy – and we must take every opportunity to help them thrive,” Comcast President and CEO Dave Watson said. “Looking forward, this expansion will enable Comcast RISE to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses that are the heart of our local communities across the country.”
