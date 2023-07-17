Fort Bend County conducting regional animal shelter study

Fort Bend County is conducting of a regional animal shelter study which should be completed by the end of August, Sugar Land officials told the city's Animal Advisory Board last week.
At the July 12 meeting of the citizen board, Dawn Steph, interim executive director of the Sugar Land Animal Shelter, led a workshop outlining the progress the shelter has made in researching potential partnerships with nonprofit organizations. They have had discussions with nonprofits that have partnerships with the cities of Abilene and Kansas City, Mo., which are partnered with separate organizations to get information about their operating models.
Assistant City Manager Robert Valenzuela added that the Sugar Land shelter is having discussions with other Fort Bend cities that have animal shelters about best practices and to gauge their interest in forming a regional shelter plan.
Valenzuela said that the county government has recently instituted a regional shelter assessment, which is being conducted by the organization Shelter Planners of America, based in Arlington, Texas.
Representatives of that organization have reached out to the Fort Bend muncipalities which have animal shelters to provide data on such items as animal intake, the disposition of animals, projections of the cities' populations, staffing and operating costs. Valenzuela said that in addition to the requested data, Sugar Land provided information on the services the shelter provides.
The regional assessment began in June and is expected to be completed in August, Valenzuela said. He said that based on the results of the regional assessment, the Sugar Land shelter would begin formulating its next steps.
Cindy King, animal services manager, told the board members that while the shelter had to be closed during a week-long period in January and February due to overcapacity, the shelter has been able to take in new dogs and cats throughout the rest of the year.
Sugar Land Animal Shelter officials have been working to address the deficiencies that led to a city investigation last fall into unauthorized euthanizations at the shelter which found that more than 38 dogs and cats had been killed without following proper procedure.
At least five shelter employees were fired in connection to the investigation, and the city was working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to determine whether there was any criminality involved, according to previous reporting by the Fort Bend Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.