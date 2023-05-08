Fort Bend County denies claims in lawsuit over purported suicide case

In its answers to a federal lawsuit alleging that the county medical examiner withheld making a ruling in an apparent suicide of a Sugar Land businessman for petty and bullying reasons, Fort Bend County said the widow of the deceased man was uncooperative in the investigation and that the medical examiner and county officials are entitled to qualified immunity.
In the complaint filed in December by New York-based attorney Ty Clevenger, Yvette Atkinson states that her husband, Simon J. Atkinson, died of a gunshot wound at their home on June 5, 2020. A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy within days and "found no evidence of foul play," the complaint states. Likewise, the Sugar Land Police Department investigated and "quickly concluded that Mr. Atkinson died of suicide," according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Atkinson likely was depressed because of business problems in the wake of the COVID-10 pandemic and the ensuing economic shutdown.
But when Atkinson's brother, Steven Sanchez, paid a visit to the office of medical examiner Dr. Stephen Pulstilnik to ask why he had not yet made an official ruling, it quickly turned into a "heated argument", according to the complaint. Sanchez wanted to find out when a ruling would be made so that his sister could collect the proceeds from a $1 million life insurance policy she needed to keep her husband's business afloat and support her teenage son, according to the complaint.
That set off a series of confrontations between Sanchez and Pulstinik, whom the complaint accuse of delaying making a ruling in the case or even holding an inquest for more than a year "for the most petty and inhumane reasons," the complaint states.
In the plaintiff's second amended petition, filed March 31, and county attorneys' motions to dismiss the lawsuit on behalf of Pulstinik and County Judge KP George and the members of Commissioners Court (named in their official capacities), filed April 21, it is revealed that in January, almost a year-and-a-half after Simon Atkinson's death and a month after the lawsuit was originally filed, Pulstubuj made his official ruling that the death was a "homicide."
That ruling contradicted a November 1, 2021 letter in which Sugar Land Police Detective Michael Gamble wrote that "this Agency believes the deceased died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Atkinson's death was the result of another party or suspect." There had been no pending investigation for more than a year, Gamble wrote.
In an emailed statement on May 4, City of Sugar Land spokesman Doug Adolph said, "We have no new investigative leads that are currently being pursued and our stance has not changed since last fall."
In the motion to dismiss the case filed on behalf of Pulsink, assistant county attorney Rolf Krueger argues that Yvette Atkinson's claims of First Amendment retaliation and equal protection fail on the merits, and that she failed to state a plausible claims of violation of due process or that she was subjected to "seizure" when a justice of the peace ordered her to attend the inquest that Pulstinik convened more than a year after Simon Atkinson's death.
Krueger also argues that Atkinson herself delayed the proceedings by refusing Pulstink's request to turn over all of the ammunition in the house for a firearms test he intended to perform himself. In the complaint, Atkinson and her attorney argue that Pulstinic had no reason to perform such a test and that he in fact was not qualified to do so.
In a separate motion to dismiss, Kruger argues that George and the members of Commissioners Court are entitled to qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that gives wide latitude to public officials in the performance of their duties.
The case is currently set for a jury trial in a Houston federal court in May or June of 2024.
