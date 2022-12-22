In anticipation of freezing temperatures, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services is offering 100 blankets for low-income or homeless citizens. Residents in need of blankets may contact Fort Bend County Social Services at 281-238-3502 or Veterans Service at 281-341-4550.
Fort Bend County Health and Human Services offers blankets to low-income residents and the homeless
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Ken Fountain
