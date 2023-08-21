Fort Bend County last week held a two-day opening celebration of the opening of the Epicenter, a brand-new multipurpose center in Rosenberg. The long-in-gestation facility is owned by the county but operated by a private company in what is known as a "public-private partnership."
The festivities began with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and a gathering for invited guests and media, where officials and others connected to the facility gave remarks from a stage in the center of the 230,000-square-foot arena's massive floor.
On Saturday, the general public was invited to get a first look at the modernistic building located on a 1.75-acre site at 28505 Southwest Freeway at State Highway 36, adjacent to the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
While owned by the county, the facility is managed by the for-profit The Sports Facilities Companies. Stonehenge Holdings served as the developer of the project. The facility will host special events (including next year's Fort Bend ISD and Lamar CISD graduation ceremonies, sports, and entertainment offerings. Several Houston-area youth sports organizations, including Houston Volleyball Academy, have already contracted to use the facility.
The approximately $120 million venue has not been without controversy. When Fort Bend Commissioners Court in 2022 approved spending up to $26.78 million on the facility’s operating expenses during its first years of existence, Precinct 3 Commisoner Andy Meyers, long known as a deficit hawk, raised concerns, according to previous coverage in the Fort Bend Star.
On Friday, however, Meyers was among the beaming county officials who took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and other festivities. Others included Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the other members of Commissioners Court (except Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, who was on vacation), and representatives of SFC and Stonehenge.
To a person, the speakers said the Epicenter represents a new era for both Fort Bend County and Rosenberg, the small community that is expected to be one of the fastest-growing places in the county in the coming decades.
A major aspect of the Epicenter's business model is the growing industry of "sports tourism," in which smaller sports organizations hold their events at specialized facilities across the country. In recent months, the facility's management has announced a string of partnerships with sports and entertainment promoters that it says will put the facility on firm financial footing going forward.
On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out over an hours-long open house to check out the facility, which includes a large arena encased by a soaring, modernistic outer shell. A large fountain greets visitors to the entranceways, and large murals (designed by Houston artist Reginald Adams) depicting both the agricultural heritage of Fort Bend County and its modern, diverse population are seen inside.
Children (and others) shot hoops on the arena floor while other visitors checked out the booths from several of the vendors who will call the Epicenter their home. The Houston Texans and the Houston Astros also had a presence, including the 2022 World Series trophy the Astros won last year.
Gabby Veasey, 13, and Zoey Crawford, 14, both of Sugar Land, had their photo taken with the trophy. Both are members of Houston Volleyball Academy, which is contracted to use the Epicenter for games.
"It's great. I'm really excited to play here," Veasey said.
Lou Mancinas, a board member of the Texas State Technical College Foundation, came to the event with his son Luke, 8. Both were impressed by the facility.
"This is a really wonderful addition to Fort Bend County," Mancinas said.
One of the first major events at the Epicenter will be the inaugural "Fort Bend County Festival of One," a free community event hosted by County Judge KP George and the Expose Excellence Youth Foundation, headed by District Attorney Brian Middleton. The festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
In addition to a range of family-oriented activities, the event will feature various vendors, including Fort Bend County departments, non-profits, and small businesses who will provide essential services such as back-to-school immunizations, eye exams, haircuts, and braiding services.
