Fort Bend County issues burn ban

Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday unanimously approved a 90-day outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county.
As the extreme heat continues and drought conditions progress, the risk for fire dangers increase. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office has been monitoring the Keetch-Bryam Drought Index used to determine forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture. The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. As of August 8, Fort Bend County’s index was 651.
After Interim Fire Marshal Justin Jurek made a presentation on index values and the continued forecast of extreme heat with no rain, Commissioner’s Court came to a consensus that circumstances present in the county can potentially create a public safety hazard. The Declaration and Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning in Fort Bend County states that no person burn or order another to burn any material outside of an enclosure designed to contain and capable of containing all flames, sparks, embers, cinders and ash produced by burning. Therefore, limits the use of open flames which includes burning trash, campfires, using burn barrels and any other open flame devices.
County Judge KP George is authorized to sign an order rescinding the order if he determines, upon consultation with the Fire Marshal, that drought conditions or hazardous circumstances no longer exist.
