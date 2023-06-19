Fort Bend County Libraries to hold computer classes in July

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff will present a variety of free, introductory computer classes in July. The classes will consist of a hands-on introduction to basic skills for people who would like to learn more about using these computer and technology programs. The classes will take place in the Computer Labs of the libraries; seating is limited and reservations are required.
To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the branch libraries. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734). The schedule for April is as follows:
Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway (281-238-2100)
- Internet 101 – Monday, July 3, 7:00-8:00 pm. Learn the basics of navigating the World Wide Web. Get tips on how to use a web browser, access settings, bookmark a webpage, and more!
- Introduction to 3D Printing: Charm – Wednesday, July 12, 10:30 am-12:00 noon. Library staff will introduce the 3D printer and explain how library patrons can print their own designs. Those attending the session will also learn about free websites that can be used to find 3D files or to create their own 3D designs. In this class, design a charm on the computer, and then learn how to use FBCL’s 3D printers to make it. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flash drive and to create an account with Tinkercad at https://www.tinkercad.com prior to the class.
- Email 101 – Monday, July 17, 7:00-8:00 pm. Learn how to set up a free email account on the Internet. The class will also cover basic email functions, such as accessing incoming email, composing an email, responding to emails, and attaching documents or pictures.
- MS PowerPoint 2016: Presentations that Pop! – Tuesday, July 18, 10:30-11:30 am. Learn more about using this slideshow-presentation software program to create engaging presentations. Get tips on simple design rules for colors, fonts, and themes that will keep an audience’s attention.
- Advance Career & Workplace Skills with Udemy – Wednesday, July 26, 7:00-8:00 pm. Learn about Udemy -- FBCL’s online resource for adults who want to improve work-related skills or further develop a personal interest. Users can search through more than 4,000 continuously updated, on-demand video courses across 75 categories in business, technology, design, and more. All lessons are taught by world-class instructors and offer a tailor-made learning experience for those who want to explore new technologies and improve skills to stay competitive in a changing workforce.
