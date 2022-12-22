Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and County officials are urging residents to prepare for severe winter weather as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits.
“The most important thing is for our citizens to get prepared in advance of the freezing temperatures,” George said in a new release. “Of course, we are emphasizing for our citizens to prepare because we want them to be safe. They are our number one priority.”
FBCOEM urged residents to utilize social media and the department’s website as a source of information for severe weather-related resources, asking residents to access the Offices Facebook page at @fbcoem or website at https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/homeland-security-emergency-management.
George also encouraged residents to contact the Fort Bend County Sherriff’s Office for non-emergencies at 281-341-4665 and TTY For the Hearing/Speech Impaired: at 281-342-0837.
At this time Fort Bend County has one warming center that will be open beginning on Thursday, December 22 through Friday, December 23, with community partner Attack Poverty Friends of Rosenberg, located at 1908 Avenue E., in Rosenberg, TX 77471. The center will be open from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., with a maximum capacity of 40. *updates will be provided on any additional warming center locations.
Fort Bend County Health and Human Services advised residents to fill prescriptions early and plan to stay at care facilities if they rely on powered medical equipment such as dialysis. Health and Human Services encouraged those who depend on powered medical equipment to register with Enable Fort Bend, to ensure that they are aware of how to access support systems if needed. Residents can register for functional needs and disability assistance by going to https://www.fbchealth.org/enable-fort-bend or by calling 281-633-7795.
Individuals or families experiencing homelessness and in need of critical emergency assistance can contact Fort Bend County Social Services at 281-238-3502. Social Service is prepared to help with shelter assistance during
this cold weather event.
Residents are encouraged to:
Stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts at http://bit.ly/3FD5kmJ.
Follow @FBCOEM on Facebook and Twitter.
Make a Plan: Before an emergency sit down with your family to plan out what you may need to shelter at home or what you need if you have to evacuate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.