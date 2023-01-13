Fort Bend County residents can now connect to the Federal Communications Commission's new National Broadband Map through the county’s website, according to a new release from County Judge KP George.
Last year, the Commissioners Court approved a measure to conduct a Broadband Feasibility Study to better understand the current levels of internet service available in Fort Bend County and identify areas in need of improved infrastructure, according to the release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of having home internet access, for our workforce, businesses, schools, students, teachers, and parents,” George said in the release. “This effort will help address internet availability challenges and bridge the digital divide in underserved and unincorporated areas in Fort Bend County.”
The 2021, the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill allocated a total of $65 billion for broadband improvements. The funding includes over $42 billion for a new Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program focused on connecting underserved areas by providing money through state grants.
All 50 states were charged with allocating initial funding totaling $100 million, with additional funding to be distributed based on coverage by the National Broadband Map put out by the FCC. The map is currently available to residents for their input through a public challenge process.
Residents can visit the Broadband Data Collection website to view their home or business data and submit a challenge if there are inaccuracies in either the location information (their address) or availability of coverage listed (service at the address).
For more information on how to submit a Public Challenge, Fort Bend residents can visit: https://www.fbctx.gov/broadband-project or https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.
