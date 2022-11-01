A $345,000 contract for coronavirus vaccine outreach is again the center of controversy after a Fort Bend County audit asserted the consulting firm behind the agreement should repay about $25,000 for questionable expenses.
Fort Bend County awarded Houston-based Next Wave Strategies the $345,000 deal to provide outreach on the vaccine, but of the $102,200 the county has paid thus far, only about 75 percent of that can be vogued for, according to a county audit.
The commissioners court earlier this month approved auditing the consulting firm’s contract after a request from one member of the court.
The decision to award the Houston-based firm has stoked some controversy since the beginning. The measure passed in a divided 3-2 vote, and a divided group of residents took more than 30 minutes early in the meeting to speak against or in favor of the decision.
“I question why we need to spend $345,000 on this particular effort, since we’re already doing an outstanding job,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, before voting in opposition. “And it’s my personal policy not to vote to give money to a firm that is a political operative.”
Representatives for NextWave Strategies did not respond to a request for comment as of Monday afternoon.
