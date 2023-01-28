The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office's Recruitment team will host a hiring event on Tuesday, January 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions, 28000 Southwest Freeway Rosenberg. The event is free and open to the public.
Current openings include telecommunication officers, patrol deputies, and detention officers. Registration is not required but is encouraged.
Interested applicants will have the opportunity to speak with individuals within various divisions about the current openings. Recruiters will have applications on-site for those ready to apply.
"In this day and age, it's more important than ever to recruit not only the best, but individuals who have the heart for it," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a press release. "Being in law enforcement takes a certain dedication and commitment to keep our community safe."
For questions, contact the FBCSO recruitment team at 281-652-7761 or via email at fbcsorecruiting@fbctx.gov.
Learn more about the current openings at fortbendcountytx.gov.
