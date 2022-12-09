The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on December 9 began accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023. The program will accept 35 qualified participants for the spring semester.
The Citizens Police Academy is designed for members of the community seeking to learn about law enforcement as well as individuals who are considering a career in the field.
The 11-week program is free of charge and will be held at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond. The program consists of two-hour sessions held on consecutive Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The first session will begin on January 26 and conclude April 13. There will be no class March 13 to March 17 due to spring break.
The focus of the program is to provide an overview of the criminal justice system and various functions of the Sheriff’s Office through classroom presentations and practical hands-on experience.
Participants will have an opportunity to tour the Sheriff’s Office, as well as learn about the inner workings of each division, including Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Detention, 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Center, Law Enforcement Training, and Narcotics.
Qualified applicants must be 18 years of age and must not have a criminal arrest record. Persons interested in enrolling in the Citizens Police Academy may register online using the following link. The deadline to register is January 9.
Email socp@fortbendcountytx.gov for additional information or contact the FBCSO Crime Prevention deputies at 281-238-1536.
