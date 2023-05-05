Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector to hold town hall meetings

Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen P. Turner will host two "State of the Tax Office" town hall meetings where she will discuss property tax exemptions, the exemptions for residents over the age of 65 and disabled people,, and the 2023 goals of the Fort Bend County Tax Office.
The first meeting will be May 10 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building B – 4310 TX-36 .S, Rosenberg. The second meeting will be May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Missouri City Drive, Missouri City. Both meetings will be from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, visit fortbendcountytx.gov.
