After delays in the property tax statement process brought about by recent elections, the Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office expects to send out 2022 tax statements and make the available online during the week beginning December 5, the office said in press release.
"Due to elections held this year by two of our larger entities the property tax statement process was delayed until all votes were canvassed on November 22, 2022," referring to elections held by Fort Bend ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD.
"As we honor our commitment to transparency, we would like to ensure the taxpayers of Fort Bend County that our team is working in tandem with the Appraisal District, our collection software agent, and the printing company to execute accurate and efficient data. The Fort Bend Tax Assessor-Collector’s office plan to have the 2022 tax statements mailed and available on-line during the week of December 5th." the office states in the press release.
The deadline to pay 2022 taxes is January 31, 2023. Residents will be able to access their statements at https://actweb.acttax.com/act_webdev/fbc/index.jsp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.