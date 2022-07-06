Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss criminal charges against a Harris County court at law judge, bringing the county into a burgeoning controversy in its neighbor’s courtrooms.
Harris County had asked Fort Bend’s District Attorney’s Office to look over a grand jury’s decision to file oppression charges against Judge Darrell Jordan in connection to his handling of the arrest of a former television journalist, according to a news release.
The county was tasked with the investigation because Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg recused her office from the prosecution, according to the release.
Jordan had been accused of unlawfully arresting and detaining a former TV journalist, Wayne Dolcefino, who now works as a private media consultant, according to a Houston Chronicle article from June 27.
Jordan allegedly ordered Dolcefino jailed in contempt of court on Jun 30, 2020, according to the article.
Dolcefino was later found guilty and sentenced to three days in jail, six months probation and a $500 fine, according to the article.
Last week, Jordan was arrested and accused of subjecting Dolcefino to summary punishment without a hearing, according to the article.
But Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton said he could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“…If we believe we cannot prove a charge beyond a reasonable doubt, we have an ethical obligation to dismiss the prosecution,” Middleton said.
