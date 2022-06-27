Fort Bend commissioners have instituted a burn ban, and County Judge KP George is considering banning fireworks amid worsening drought conditions across the region.
The commissioners met in an emergency meeting last week and approved a measure that would ban outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county, according to a news release.
Two days after that decision, George announced he was considering an additional prohibition on fireworks, according to a separate release.
“Fire conditions across Fort Bend County remain extremely dangerous,” George said. “It’s essential that we consider the potential danger that the private use of fireworks could cause to our residents and their property if these conditions persist.”
Little rainfall and higher-than-typical temperatures have forced communities across the Houston region to enact measures to combat drought conditions, according to several news outlets. Houston, for instance, last week asked residents to reduce water use by a citywide total of about 5 percent, according to an ABC13 article.
And Brazoria County has taken similar steps.
Fort Bend County as of Thursday had a 655 rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, according to a release. Under that 0 to 800 rating scale, anything over 600 signifies a fire danger, according to the county.
George said he would monitor conditions moving forward and could file an emergency declaration banning personal use, according to a release.
