Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host the second installment of the Fort Bend Forward Community Conversations series, focusing on Hurricane Preparedness, on Thursday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at the Fort Bend County Emergency Operations Center, 307 Fort Street, Richmond.
This event is open to the public and will provide information and insights into hurricane preparedness, allowing community members to learn from experts and ask questions. Attendees will learn about evacuation plans, emergency response procedures, and safety measures to ensure their preparedness in a hurricane.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art Fort Bend County Emergency Operations Center. This facility is designed to serve as a central command center during emergencies, including hurricanes. The tour of the Emergency Operations Center will provide the public with an inside look at the resources, technology, and infrastructure in place to support emergency management efforts in Fort Bend County.
Besides George, speakers at the event will include: Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Operations Manager Greg Babst, Fort Bend County resident Radhika Iyer, Fort Bend County Road Commissioner Scott Wieghat, Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Senior Planning Coordinator Rodney Gimmer, Fort Bend County Chief Engineer of Drainage Mark Vogler, and Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Recovery Coordinator Vladimir Hidrovo-Alban.
