Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host the latest edition of his "Fort Bend Forward" events on March 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd., Sugar Land.
The event will feature several speakers on topics related to the future of Fort Bend County. They are: County Judge George; Carlos Guzman, the county's director of Economic Opportunity and Development; Kevin Matocha, founder and CEO of Stonehenge Holdings, the developer behind the Epiceter project; Taral Patel, a former chief of staff for George who now serves in the Biden Administration on domestic policy issues; and First Assistant County Engineer Rick Staigle.
Those wishing to attend are asked to send an RSVP to Shaireen.Kawaja@FortBendCountyTx.com by noon on March 16.
