Six Fort Bend ISD schools affected by the City of Houston's boil water notice will be open again on Tuesday, with the district providing bottled water to students and staff, the district announced Monday evening.
The six Fort Bend schools impacted are Willowridge High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, Blue Ridge Elementary School, Briargate Elementary School, Ridgegate Elementary School, and Ridgemont Elementary School.Those schools are in the Blue Ridge, which is serviced by the East Water Purification Plant located at 2342 Federal Rd. #2276.
The City of Houston, after completing required testing of water following the issuance of the notice, lifted the early shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. The order affected the entire city of Houston, including the portion that extends into Fort Bend County, as well as many other jurisdictions.
Although Houston ISD cancelled classes on Monday and Tuesday, Fort Bend ISD officials announced late Sunday night, after the issuance of the boil water notice, that classes would go on normally. The district provided 11,000 bottles of water at the six schools, and is expected to have a similar number on hand today, district spokesperson Sherry Williams said in an email. The water bottles were purchased on an emergency basis from the district’s vendor in Houston at a cost of $6,000, Williams said.
"Our schools will be open tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) during normal hours and we will once again supply bottled water to everyone on our campuses -if necessary. Additionally, meal service to our students and staff would be adjusted once more" the district said in an emailed statement Monday evening.
"We thank our students, staff and parents for their cooperation and patience as we work through this situation while ensuring our student and staff hydration and nutritional needs are safely met," the statement read.
