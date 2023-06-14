Fort Bend Libraries open to help people stay out of the heat

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Southeast Texas and forecast the extreme heat for the rest of the week. Hot conditions are expected Wedneday with highs nearing the upper 90s. A heat advisory will be in effect for portions of Southeast Texas from 1-2 p.m. The NSWS advises residents to stay hydrated and practice heat safety
In an effort to assist residents with relief from the heat, the Fort Bend County Library wants to remind them that its locations are an option.
The library will be open for regular business hours which does vary based on location. Please visit the Fort Bend County Library website at https://www.fortbend.lib.tx.us/ and click on the link of locations for detailed information.
For those in need of public transportation to cooling sites may visit the Fort Bend County Public Transportation website for a full bus schedule at https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/public-transportation
The City of Sugar Land offers the following resources:
ERCOT's Grid Conditions Dashboards
Sign up for ERCOT's grid condition notifications
Hourly Forecasts (Click Your Location)
Here are some things to keep in mind:
- Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.
- Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
- Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty.
- Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air-conditioning.
- Avoid unnecessary sun exposure. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim.
- Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.
- Older adults, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.
- People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.
- Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.
