The Fort Bend County medical examiner has been accused in a federal lawsuit of delaying the issuance of a death certificate in the case of a Sugar Land businessman who died by an apparent suicide "for the most petty and inhumane reasons," preventing the man's widow from receiving insurance benefits.
Dr. Stephen Pulstilnik is being sued along with Fort Bend County and County Judge JP George and the other members of Commissioners Court in their individual capacities in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Southern District of Texas.
According to the lawsuit, Simon J. Atkinson died of a gunshot wound on June 5, 2020. A forensic pathologist, Dr. William McClain, performed an autopsy within days and "found no evidence of foul play," the complaint states. Likewise, the Sugar Land Police Department investigated and "quickly concluded that Mr. Atkinson died of suicide," according to the complaint.
Atkinson was the founder and CEO of Texas Surveys, a company that performs laser scanning and digital modeling. According to the lawsuit, he "likely took his own life at least in part because the COVID-19 pandemic caused serious harm to his business," which was his family's sole source of income. According to the lawsuit, his widow, Yvette Atkinson, is entitled to $1 million in death benefits, which she needs to keep the business operating and support her teenaged son.
The complaint states that after about a week after Simon Atkinson's death, Yvette's brother Steve Sanchez called Pulstilnik to ask why his office had not yet issued a death certificate, since she could not receive the insurance benefits without the certificate.
"Their discussion quickly turned to a heated argument," the complaint states. "Thereafter, Defendant Pulstilnik retaliated by refusing to list a cause of death on Mr. Atkinson's death certificate."
According to the lawsuit, Sanchez repeatedly called County Judge George about the matter and asked for a meeting. When he finally did meet with George, the judge said he couldn't do anything because of "an ongoing investigation."
Pulstilnik neither finalized the death certificate nor convened an inquest - a judicial hearing where such cases are investigated - for more than a year, according to the complaint.
When an inquest was finally convened earlier this year, Pulstinik demanded that Yvette Atkinson provide him with all of the ammunition from the house that was purchased for the gun that her husband apparently used so that he could personally perform a firearms test, which the complaint states he was not qualified to perform.
In the complaint, Atkinson's New York-based lawyer, Ty Clevenger, writes that if Pulstilnik wanted to test the weapon, "he could have purchased a few bullets from a local gun store to determine whether the firearm in his possession was the firearm that killed Mr. Atkinson."
"Defendant Pustilnik's demand for the ammunition was typical of his bullying and pettiness," the lawsuit states.
A Fort Bend justice of the peace (unnamed in the complaint) ordered Yvette Atkinson to provide the ammunition, which she did "notwithstanding a letter from a Sugarland (sic) police detective stated that its investigation of Mr. Atkinson's death was closed."
In that letter, dated November 1, 2021, (obtained by the Fort Bend Star), Sugar Land Police Det. Michael Gamble writes that "this Agency believes the deceased died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Atkinson's death was the result of another party or suspect." There had been no pending investigation for more than a year, Gamble wrote.
In September 2021, according to the lawsuit, Magnolia-based attorney Keith Gilbert sent Pulstinik a letter a notice saying he was representing Yvette Atkinson, after which the medical examiner corresponded with Gilbert in that capacity. On December 20, however, Pulstinik demanded in an email that Gilbert send a second letter on official letterhead stating that he was still serving Atkinson's attorney. In February, Pulstinik demanded that Gilbert provide a copy of his retainer agreement with Atkinson. Gilbert refused the unusual request, the lawsuit states.
Gilbert told the Fort Bend Star on Wednesday that he has represented the Atkinson family "for many years."
According to the lawsuit, all of the ammunition, which amounted to 75 rounds, was provided to Pustilnik on June 1. But he took no action until Gilbert sent a letter to Fort Bend Commissioners Court on October 3 "explaining the history of retaliation and bad-faith delays," the complaint states.
On October 5, the lawsuit states, the Fort Bend County County District Attorney's Office sent a letter to Gilbert which "alleging that the delays were (Atkinson's) fault because she did not produce all of the ammunition sooner." In reality, according to the lawsuit, Gilbert was fighting the request for the ammunition "on the grounds that the request was baseless, overbroad, unsupported by probable cause, and just another excuse for delay."
In an email exchange on October 13, a representative of the Fort Bend County County Attorney's Office wrote that Pulstilnik had "competed his preliminary testing and the results are being forwarded to a licensed firearms examiner at the Department of Public Safety." The representative wrote that Pulstinik was "hopeful" that the results would be received soon and that a death certificate would be issued within 30-45 days.
"As of this date, Dr. Pulstinik still has not issued a death certificate," states the complaint filed on Tuesday.
The complaint points to episodes in Pulstinik's history that would make George and the other members of Commissioners Court aware that he was "dangerous and untrustworthy," and includes as attachments letters sent to the Lubbock District Attorney by that county's former chief medical examiner regarding concerns about Pulstinik's work product when he served in that office.
An attached 2014 story from KHOU Channel 11 reported that Galveston County prosecutors said an accused child murderer had to be released because Pulstiik, who was then Galveston's chief medical examiner, misplaced evidence.
A KPRC Channel 2 story from 2013 (not included in the complaint but reviewed by the Fort Bend Star) reported that Pulstinik, who had been temporarily removed from the Galveston medical examiner's office, had been previously investigated by the human resources department of the University of Texas Medical Branch (where Pulsinik's office performed some of its duties) for two separate complaints, one of which alleged sexual harassment and retaliation against an employee and another which alleged "loud and unprofessional behavior." UTMB cut its ties with Pulstinik for unspecified reasons, according to the KPRC story.
The lawsuit makes claims of First Amendment retaliation against Yvette Atkinson, violation of her equal protection rights, and violation of her due process rights. It seeks unspecified actual and exemplary damages, as well as court costs, attorney fees, and injunctive relief.
Reached by phone, Ty Clevenger, Atkinson's lawyer in the federal lawsuit, said his client is still emotionally distraught from the death of her husband, compounded by the process of trying to obtain a death certificate.
Aside from the relief specified in the lawsuit, Clevenger said his client wants a statute to be passed requiring that people who work in medical examiner's offices take the same sort of psychological testing that prospective police officers must take.
Kenneth Cannata, an attorney with the Fort Bend County County Attorney's Office, said 'it is the policy of our office not to comment on pending litigation."
The Fort Bend Star attempted to call Pulstinik for comment. An employee of the Medical Examiner's Office said that Pulstinik reiterated the county attorney's policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.