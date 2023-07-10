Fort Bend officials urge caution with increased Cyclospora cases

There have been reports of an increased number of cases in the region of Cyclospora, a non-life-threatening gastrointestinal illness caused by an intestinal parasite, according to Fort Bend County Health and Human Services.
Officials are urging residents to take precautions this summer while preparing food containing fresh vegetables and fruit, cooking, and spending time outdoors.
According to a press release from the department, increased cases of Cyclosporiasis tend to occur seasonally between the months of April and August and symptoms tend to appear between two to 14 days. Cases have been associated with the consumption of fresh produce, including, but not limited, to fresh cilantro, raspberries, basil, snow peas, and mesclun lettuce.
Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. If you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis,see your healthcare provider.
Fort Bend County Health and Human Services' epidemiology team is investigating the cases and reminds residents that some gastrointestinal illnesses can spread quickly, especially during the summer.
Wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing food.
Wash all fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or cooking.
Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and surfaces to avoid cross-contamination
If you or a loved one experience any of these symptoms, please reach out to your healthcare provider.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/parasites/cyclosporiasis.
