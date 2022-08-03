A little more than 200 years ago, a group of 24 people began work on a structure on a bend in the Brazos River near present-day Richmond, according to a history book of Richmond by Clinton Drake and Theresa Jack.
That log structure, known in the years after as the “Old Fort,” would become the namesake of Fort Bend County, according to the book.
But all that remains of the fort is a bare historical marker at Mirabeau B. Lamar Homestead Park across from the county’s Justice Center, and few today remember that Fort Bend County is named after an historic structure.
Representatives from the county’s historical organizations, however, plan to use the 200th anniversary of the fort’s founding to remind residents and history aficionados of the interesting timelines leading to today.
“It’s interesting when you’re talking about early colonists to the area,” said Claire Rogers, executive director of the Fort Bend History Association. “This was one of the first colonies that settlers from the U.S. coming into then-Mexico set up. So, you’ll be talking to kids about why they named it First Colony Mall, or why you have places like New Territory and Fort Bend. There’s a reason these places have those names.”
Members of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, the history association and more have banded together to plan a 200th anniversary celebration on Sept. 10, Rogers said. The event will feature several tours that residents can take of different historical sites around the county, she said.
One tour, for instance, will tour sites important to cabin building and land grants in early Texas, she said. Another will focus on railroads and early colonists, she said.
Each of the tours will set off from Homestead Park in Richmond, where there will be additional historical booths to teach attendees about various aspects of history in Fort Bend County, Rogers said.
While the organized tours are planned for one day, the hope is to upload them to the county’s website so that anyone wanting to learn more about history can use them to take their own, self-guided tours, Rogers said.
Planning to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the fort has been sort of funny, given how little is known about the building itself, Rogers said.
The old structure, which sat on the Brazos, has long since disappeared, Rogers said. Some guess the Brazos has shifted in the years since and buried any historical site completely under water, she said.
Some county residents are in the middle of asking the state’s historical commission to update the marker recognizing the structure at Homestead Park to better reflect what is known about the structure, according to Ana Alicia Acosta, site manager of the Fort Bend Museum.
The current historical marker mentions that William Little, William Smithers, Charles Beard, Joseph Polly and Henry Holster built Fort Bend in November 1821 and that the county later took its name from it when it was founded in 1837, according to the stone.
But a revised marker would say it was actually constructed in the spring of 1822 by a group of 24 people, including three enslaved people, according to Drake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.