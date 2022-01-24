The March primaries are right around the corner in Texas, and in Fort Bend County, election officials are rejecting an unprecedented number of mail-in ballot applications because of new state laws surrounding voting.
John Oldham, elections administrator for Fort Bend County, said last week that his staff is having to reject about 50 percent of all applications, when they typically rejected less than 5 percent in previous years.
Oldham declined to give specific numbers on how many ballots they’ve rejected.
“It is so important that everyone get a chance to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” County Judge KP George said at a hastily-assembled news conference last week featuring elected officials and election officials to discuss challenges brought on by new state laws.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law in September- a voting bill that includes many new provisions for voting, including a requirement that absentee voters submit either the last four digits of their social security numbers or their Texas driver’s license numbers on their mail-in ballot applications, according to a Texas Tribune article.
But Fort Bend County election officials have run into issues in the early going because whatever numbers applicants submit must match what the state already has on record, Oldham said. As an example, an applicant might provide the last four digits of their social security number, but the only information the state has on record is their driver’s license, Oldham said.
In that case, the application is rejected, he said.
“Past rejections were due to missing signatures, voter not being registered, or in primaries, failure to select a party,” Oldham said, contrasting previous election cycles to the current one, under the new state laws.
Texas’ new election laws have drawn controversy since the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature approved Senate Bill 1 in the last legislative session. Proponents argue it will make voting safer, but voting rights advocates argue it’s an attempt to reduce turnout.
Further complicating the matter is the fact Senate Bill 1 makes it a state jail felony for an election official to solicit the submission of an application if the voter didn’t request it, or to proactively send one if a voter didn’t request it, according to the Texas Tribune.
“We knew there were going to be intentional issues,” State Rep. Ron Reynolds, a Democrat, said at last week’s news conference. “That’s one of the main reasons we rallied against this bill, and deemed it voter suppression.”
Jan. 31 is the final day to register to vote in time for the March primaries, and Feb. 18 is the final day to request a mail-in ballot, according to the state. Early voting begins Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.