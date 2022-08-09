Police officers and sheriff’s deputies might be more common sights at county schools after Sheriff Eric Fagan announced a new initiative meant to reduce the risk of school shootings ahead of the new school year.
Fagan in a press conference last week asked for county law enforcement agencies to join him in dispatching officers to check on local schools whenever they are awaiting a call for service – an idea, Fagan told the Fort Bend Star, that he’s had for months.
“I’m trying to be proactive and stop these before it happens,” Fagan said in an interview with the Star.
Potential shooters are looking for soft targets and seeing law enforcement at a campus might help deter some of them, Fagan argues.
The issue of how to tamp down on school shootings has become a topic of renewed conversations after a gunman shot and killed 19 elementary schoolchildren and two teachers and injured another 17 people in Uvalde, according to a Texas Tribune article.
Fort Bend ISD, for instance, announced late last month that it had implemented several new security measures and updated parents and teachers on preexisting ones, according to a Houston Chronicle article. Those include. The fact that students will have four drills within the first 10 days of school, according. To the district.
Stafford MSD and Lamar Consolidated ISD also recently joint hosted a school administrator workshop about school security, featuring members of the U.S. Secret Service.
Despite those steps, some parents say they’re still worried about students’ safety ahead of the new school year.
“I am afraid because right now, there is not a real measure put into schools to prevent what happened in Uvalde,” wrote on parent in a social media group. “Is there a real quick solution that can be done to avoid this before the next semesters?”
Fagan believes his idea might be the thing that could move the need on school security, he said.
“Our most precious possession is our children,” Fagan said. “We shouldn’t just be relying on the schools to protect them. And the beauty of this is that I’m not asking for more money. It’s just in between calls. It’s the least we can do.”
Representatives for several local legislators and law enforcement agencies joined Fagan at the press conference last week to announce the measure.
“All the school safety policies and procedures in the world are not helpful if there is no follow-through,” said state Rep. Jacey Jetton.
Essentially, officers would stop by schools and check to make sure security measures are being followed, Fagan explained. They would check to make sure doors are locked and everything is secure, he said.
Fagan said because this hasn’t been attempted anywhere else, he didn’t have data on how it might reduce the risk of a school shooting. But he was hopeful other places would follow suit if Fort Bend’s plan is successful, he said.
“I’d like to see other agencies do it,” he said. “We are the pilot test.”
It’s not yet clear exactly how many Fort Bend County law enforcement agencies will participate in the plan. But several, including some local school districts, joined Fagan at the press conference.
“My plea is to not forget school safety tomorrow,” Stafford MSD Superintendent Robert. Bostic said. “Let’s make sure school safety is the first thing on our minds every day.”
