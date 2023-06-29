Fort Bend sheriff's investigators seek help identifying drowning victim

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seekiing the public's help in identifying a man who drowned in a pond in Fresno.
On Tuesday, June 13, at approximately 3:38 pm, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received a call at the 300 block of Trammel Fresno, regarding a possible drowning in a pond. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased Hispanic male who had drowned. The Sheriff’s Office has been working on this investigation and needs the public’s assistance in identifying the victim who was said to reside in Fresno, Fort Bend County, Texas.
The victim is described as a Hispanic male, between 40 50 years of age and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has a buzz haircut, brown eyes, and his facial features include thick, dark eyebrows, short, dark-colored mustache, and a short, grey beard. He does not have any scars or tattoos.
The decedent was wearing a royal blue Adidas t-shirt with the word KANSAS in white letters outlined in red, grey Banana Republic pants, brown dress belt, camouflage ball cap, and brown boots.
While no indication of foul play exists, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the victim.
If you have any information, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665, option 1.
